SC lauded Col Sofia Qureshi’s contribution while granting women permanent commission in Army

Colonel Sofia Qureshi of the Indian Army, who, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Air Force, in the presence of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, jointly addressed the nation about precision military strikes on nine terror bases inside the Pakistan, in the past was praised by the Supreme Court in its February 17, 2020 landmark judgment granting permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army.

The February 17, 2020 top court judgment that paved the way for the permanent commissioning of women officers of the Short Service Commission (SSC) acknowledged the “laurels” brought to the Indian Army by its women officers, recorded the names of 10 women officers, with Colonel Sofia Qureshi topping the list.

Advertisement

“Women officers of the Indian Army have brought laurels to the force. These are documented in the course of (top court) proceedings and have not been controverted in the submissions (by the central government),” the top court had recorded the names of 10 women officers for the “distinctions … (they) have achieved …”

Advertisement

About Colonel Sofia Qureshi – then Lt. Colonel Sofia Qureshi — the top court had said, “Lieutenant Colonel Sofia Qureshi (Army Signal Corps) is the first woman to lead an Indian Army contingent at a multi-national military exercise named ‘Exercise Force 18’ which is the largest ever foreign military exercise hosted by India. She has served in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operation in Congo in 2006 where she, along with others, was in charge of monitoring ceasefires in those countries and aiding in humanitarian activities. Her job included ensuring peace in conflict affected areas;

The contribution of other women officers, who brought laurels to the Indian Army, included Lieutenant Colonel Anuvandana Jaggi, Major Madhumita (Army Education Corps), Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi , Lieutenant A Divya, Major Gopika Bhatti, Major Gopika Ajitsingh Pawar, Major Madhu Rana, Major Preeti Singh and Major Anuja Yadav, Captain Ashwini Pawar (Army Ordnance Corps) and Captain Shipra Majumdar (Army Engineer Corps).

The judgment had also noted that the women officers from the Indian Army have been participating in the UN Peacekeeping Force since 2004 and have been deployed in active combat scenarios in Syria, Lebanon, Ethiopia and Israel.

Since September 8, 2009, the women officers have also been made part of the Quick Reaction Teams, where women and male officers perform similar duties;

Brushing aside the argument of the Central government against the grant of permanent commission to women officers on the grounds of their “biological composition and social milieu”, former Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, speaking for the bench, had said, “Numerous other commendation certificates and laurels achieved by women officers have been placed on record. Their track record of service to the nation is beyond reproach. To cast aspersions on their abilities on the ground of gender is an affront not only to their dignity as women but to the dignity of the members of the Indian Army – men and women – who serve as equal citizens in a common mission.”

The Supreme court recorded the contribution of Lieutenant Colonel Anuvandana Jaggi, Major Madhumita (Army Education Corps), Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi, Lieutenant A Divya, Major Gopika Bhatti, Major Gopika Ajitsingh Pawar, Major Madhu Rana, Major Preeti Singh and Major Anuja Yadav, Captain Ashwini Pawar (Army Ordnance Corps) and Captain Shipra Majumdar (Army Engineer Corps).

Lieutenant Colonel Anuvandana Jaggi served as the Women‟s Team Leader of the United Nations Military Observers Team in the UN mission in Burundi. She was awarded the United Nations Force Commander’s Commendation and an Appreciation Epistle from the Chief of Army Staff for her commendable effort.

Major Madhumita (Army Education Corps) is the first woman officer in the country to receive the Gallantry Award (Sena Medal) for fighting Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan. Despite adversity, she continued and her speedy rescue and evacuation efforts saved many lives.

Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi recently led a contingent of the Indian Army Service Corps, becoming the first woman to lead an all-men Army contingent in the history of India. Similarly, Captain Tania Shergill recently became the first Indian woman Parade Adjutant to lead an all-men contingent in New Delhi on January 15, 2020.

About Lieutenant A Divya, the top court noted that in September 2010, the Sword of Honour in the Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (the only training centre for SSC male and female officers) was given to Lieutenant A Divya amongst 170 male officers and 57 women officers.

Major Gopika Ajitsingh Pawar was awarded the United Nations Peacekeeping Medal by the Secretary General of the United Nations in recognition of her role as a military member of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

Major Madhu Rana, Major Preeti Singh, and Major Anuja Yadav were awarded the United Nation Medal completing the qualifying service as military members of the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Captain Ashwini Pawar (Army Ordnance Corps) and Captain Ashwini Pawar (Army Ordnance Corps) and Captain Shipra Majumdar (Army Engineer Corps) were awarded the Sewa Medal by the President of India in 2007.