SC junks plea to restrain 26 opposition parties’ alliance from using name INDIA

The Supreme Court on Friday junked a petition seeking to restrain the alliance of 26 political parties from using the name “INDIA” (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia while refusing to entertain the plea, questioned the locus of the petition, observing that the plea was filed to seek publicity.

“Who are you? What is your interest? If there is a violation of election norms, go to the Election Commission. You want publicity, complete publicity,” Justice Kaul observed.

Justice Kaul said: “We are not going to determine morality in politics. It is sad that people waste time on this.”

As the petitioner requested to withdraw the case, the bench dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

The plea had sought directions to the Press Council of India to pass a regulation so that all media agencies refrain from using the name “INDIA” as the name of the opposition alliance.

The petition stated that party workers of this alliance are using slogans only to create a false narrative in the minds of the general public that BJP will be fighting against the nation “INDIA” in the upcoming elections.