SC issues notice on West Bengal govt’s plea on OBC quota

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on West Bengal Government’s plea challenging Calcutta High Court order cancelling all Other Backward Castes (OBC) certificates issued in the State after 2010.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra also asked the West Bengal government to file an affidavit explaining the process it followed to determine 77 communities as OBCs.

The court sought to know the nature of the survey and the study relied upon by the State government for the classification of 77 communities as OBCs. The court also wanted to know details of consultation the state government had with the West Bengal Backward Commission prior to inclusion of the 77 communities in the OBC list.

The top court has asked the West Bengal gove4rnment to file the affidavit within one week.

The top court did not stay the Calcutta High Court order cancelling all OBC certificates issued in the State after 2010. However, the top court issued notice on the West Bengal government’s application seeking stay on High Court order.