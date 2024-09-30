SC hears plea seeking court-monitored probe into Tirupati Laddu Prasadam row

The Supreme Court Monday began hearing a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation into allegations of the use of animal fat in the preparation of the iconic Tirupati laddu prasadam served at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, representing petitioner Subramanian Swamy, stated that his involvement in the case stems from his devotion.

He emphasised that the allegations could have far-reaching consequences that could disturb communal harmony, stressing the need for a thorough probe.

“These are matters of concern. If there is a question mark on the deity’s prasadam, it has to be examined,” Rao told the court.

The petition was filed following allegations of the use of adulterated ghee containing animal fat and other impurities being used to prepare the laddu prasadam.

The allegations were levelled by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who claimed that lab reports had found traces of beef tallow, fish oil and other animal fats the ghee supplied for the laddus.

The issue has triggered a massive outcry, as the laddu prasadam holds immense religious significance for devotees of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy.