SC to hear plea on removal of jhuggis in Sarojini Nagar on Monday

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will hear next Monday the plea related to the removal of jhuggis in the Sarojini Nagar area in South Delhi.

A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, agreed to hear the matter on next Monday.

Senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioners, mentioned the matter before the bench led by the CJI, Ramana, relating to the removal of jhuggis in the Sarojini Nagar area, to which, the CJI agreed to hear the matter next Monday.

The petition has challenged the Delhi High Court order which declined to provide Rehabilitation/ Relocation of the Slum Dwellers residing in Jhuggis of Sarojini Nagar.

The petition was filed before the Supreme Court by one minor, through next friend Sita Devi and others.

The plea was filed by advocate Nitin Saluja. The petitioner has requested the Supreme Court to grant special leave to appeal the Final Order and Judgment of April 19, 2022, passed by the High Court of Delhi.

The petitioners said that they did not seek to hinder any of the development work/ public projects undertaken by the Government but they are only seeking the indulgence of the Supreme Court to rehabilitate or relocate them as per the policies of the State.

The petitioners submitted further that the forced eviction of jhuggi residents in question, will permanently disrupt and destroy the lives of jhuggi dwellers, as about 200 families, including children, elderly, and women (including pregnant women) will be forcibly thrown on the streets, without any alternate accommodation.