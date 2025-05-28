SC extends stay on MP minister’s arrest over Col Sofiya Qureshi remarks

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its interim stay on Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah’s arrest for his controversial remarks against Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who held regular press briefings along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-backed terror camps.

The court also closed the proceedings pending before the Madhya Pradesh High Court. It perused the status report submitted by DIG Police which stated that following the apex court’s directions, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of three IPS officers was constituted and investigation started on May 21.

The SIT report stated that more material was collected and statements of witnesses were also recorded in the case. The DIG informed the court that the SIT probe is in its initial stage.

The entire controversy began after a purported video of Shah making derogatory remarks against Colonel Qureshi went viral. In the video, Shah had allegedly termed Colonel Qureshi “sister of terrorists”.

Following his remarks, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had ordered an FIR against the BJP leader, terming his remarks “scurrilous” and “language of the gutters”.

The BJP leader moved the Supreme Court challenging the HC order and offered unconditional apology over his remarks. However, the top court rejected his apology and ordered an SIT probe in the matter.