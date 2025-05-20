SC: Courtroom experience is critical

In a significant ruling aimed at enhancing judicial competence at the grassroots, the Supreme Court on Tuesday mandated a minimum of three years’ legal practice as a prerequisite for candidates appearing for the civil judge (junior division) examinations across the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai, Justice Augustine George Masih, and Justice K Vinod Chandran, held that this practice requirement will be applicable prospectively, ensuring that current recruitment processes already underway are not affected.

“We hold that the three-year minimum practice requirement to appear for the civil judge (junior division) exam is restored… All State governments shall amend rules accordingly,” the bench said in its judgment delivered today.

The Court underlined the growing concern that appointing fresh law graduates as judges, without courtroom exposure, has led to a number of judicial shortcomings.

“From day one, judges handle matters involving life, liberty, and property etc. This responsibility cannot be addressed by only by knowledge of books. It demands an understanding of court functioning through assisting seniors and practising law,” the judgment pronounced by Chief Justice Gavai said.

0The top court’s order includes – Mandatory three-year practice at the Bar before appearing for the exam, the practice period will be certified by a senior advocate with a minimum of 10 years’ standing, a candidate’s experience as a law clerk to a judge will also be counted toward the three-year requirement, one year of judicial training will be mandatory before a candidate presides over court proceedings and experience shall be counted from the date of provisional enrolment, not the All India Bar Exam (AIBE), which is held periodically.

The Court clarified that the rule will not apply to recruitment processes that have already been initiated by State High Courts. The directive will be applicable prospectively only from the next recruitment cycle onward, once respective State rules are amended.

“All such recruitment processes which were kept in abeyance due to the pendency of this case shall proceed now in accordance with the amended rules as notified,” the Court said.

The ruling came in response to a batch of petitions questioning the validity of a rule introduced by the Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2002, mandating a three-year Bar experience for appearing in judicial service exams. The rule was later adopted by other States as well but faced fierce legal challenge.

Opponents argued that it was arbitrary and exclusionary, placing unnecessary barriers before fresh law graduates and limiting equal access to the judiciary. However, supporters, including the Bar Council of India, contended that practical training is indispensable for ensuring quality adjudication.

The constitutional debate revolved around Article 233(2) of the Constitution, which prescribes seven years of legal practice for District Judges. However, the provision does not directly apply to junior civil judges, whose eligibility criteria are framed by State judicial service rules.

With this ruling, the Supreme Court has created a uniform national standard and sent a strong signal on the need to professionalise the lower judiciary. The judgment is also seen as restoring the intent of earlier Supreme Court observations in the 2002 All India Judges Association case, which underscored the importance of prior practice but had stopped short of mandating it.

Legal experts hailed the verdict as a long-overdue reform. “This judgment will ensure that judges come with basic courtroom maturity. It aligns the judiciary more with the spirit of experience-based competence,” said a senior advocate.

The ruling reaffirms that dispensing justice requires not just intellect, but insight earned in the trenches of litigation.