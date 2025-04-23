SC condemns terrorist attack in Pahalgam, observes two minutes’ silence

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, expressed its deep anguish and condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday – April 22, 2025 – and observed two-minute silence to pay tribute to the victims of brutal terrorist act.

Condemning the terror attack on the tourists, a full Court unanimously adopted a resolution stating “This diabolical act of mindless violence has shaken the conscience of all and is a stark reminder of the brutality and inhumanity that terrorism unleashes.”

Expressing its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the top court in a statement said, “May the departed souls rest in peace and may those who were injured recover soon. The nation stands with the victims and their families in this hour of indescribable grief.”

Paying tributes to the innocent lives snuffed out brutally and prematurely, the statement said, “The attack on tourists, who were merely enjoying the natural beauty of the Crown Jewel of India i.e. Kashmir, is undoubtedly an affront to the values of humanity and the sanctity of life and this Court strongly condemns the same.”

Judges, lawyers, members of the staff and all other persons present in the court and in the Registry observed two minutes silence expressing solidarity with the victims as well as their bereaved families.