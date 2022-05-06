SC Collegium recommends Judges to be elevated as SC Judges, advocates as Judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended elevation of the following Chief Justice / Judge of the High Courts, as Judges in the Supreme Court.

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court and Justice J.B. Pardiwala, Judge, Gujarat High Court, have been recommended elevation to the Supreme Court, a statement released by the Supreme Court said.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on May, 04, 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following Judicial Officers as Judges in the Patna High Court.

They are : Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh, and Chandra Shekhar Jha.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on May, 04, 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of Shri Mehabub Subhani Shaik @ S.M. Subhani, Advocate, as Judge in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on May, 04, 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following Advocates as Judges.

They are: Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Ms. Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth, and Saurabh Banerjee.