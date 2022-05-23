SC asks Azam Khan to approach Mentioning Registrar to list his case

Supreme Court’s vacation bench, on Monday, asked advocate Nizam Pasha, lawyer of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, to approach the Mentioning Registrar for a listing of his plea against the impending threat of demolition of Jauhar University as part of the condition of his bail.

Pasha had mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing before the Supreme Court vacation bench, headed by Justice Dr Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, against the impending threat of demolition to Jauhar University as part of a condition of his bail.

The Supreme Court’s vacation bench, headed by Justice Chandrachud, asked Pasha to approach the Mentioning Registrar for the listing of his plea if he wanted it to be listed and this court should hear his plea urgently.

The apex court had granted bail to Khan on May 19 while setting a number of terms and conditions for his release from jail.

There are more than 87 FIRs (First Information Report) registered against Khan. A majority of the cases against him are related to Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153-A (Promoting hatred between various groups on religious grounds), 159 (Word, gesture, or activities intended to offend a woman’s modesty), 509 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 448 (House tress pass) and 500 (Defamation). Azam Khan has also been charged with electoral fraud. He has been charged under Section 171-G in multiple cases (False statement in connection with an election).

Khan is currently a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Rampur Constituency of Uttar Pradesh. He has been in jail at Sitapur since February 2020. The Rampur candidate of the SP has been the subject of 87 criminal complaints