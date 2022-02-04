SC has 4 women Judges for the first time: Kiren Rijiju tells RS

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that four women judges are in the Supreme Court for the first time out of a total of 34 judges.

To a query during Question Hour, the Minister also added that three of the four women judges were appointed after he took over the charge of the Law and Justice Ministry.

Of 1,098 judges in High Courts, there are 83 women judges, the minister said.

The Minister’s reply came as one member of the Upper House asked “will the Minister of Law and Justice be pleased to state the number of women judges in Supreme Court and High Courts against the current strength of judges”.

On the government’s stand regarding the enhancement of a number of women judges and judges from Dalit and backward communities, Mr. Rijiju said, “We have been stressing time and again, that while recommending names preferences may be given to women, backward classes, scheduled caste and scheduled tribe”.