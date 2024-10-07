SBI organises blood donation camp in association with Tata Memorial Hospital

The State Bank of India (SBI) organised a blood donation camp in association with Tata Memorial Hospital at its corporate centre in Mumbai on Monday.

A total of 220 staff members donated blood at the camp.

In addition, the bank’s managing directors and other top executives also generously contributed to this charitable and noble cause by donating blood, SBI said in a statement.

Advertisement

The camp was part of the ’National Voluntary Blood Donation Day’ celebration that demonstrated the bank’s efforts to raising awareness about the need for voluntary blood donation.

The SBI reiterated its commitment to raising awareness about the importance of health and wellness.

With the organisation of initiatives such as ‘Blood Donation Camp’ on National Voluntary Blood Donation Day and ‘Fitness Fortnight’ on World Heart Day, the banker to every India continues to dedicatedly promote social health and well-being, it added.

SBI’s initiative is part of a broader commitment to health and wellness, as seen in other initiatives like the ‘Fitness Fortnight’ held on World Heart Day.

These efforts reflect SBI’s ongoing dedication to enhancing the health of its employees and the communities it serves.

As of June 2024, SBI has a deposit base of over Rs. 49.01 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 40.70% and advances of more than Rs. 38.12 lakh crore.

The SBI commands a market share of 26.3% and 19.6% in home loans and auto loans respectively.