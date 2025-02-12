Savitri Thakur outlines India’s vision of inclusivity and women-led development at CSoCD 2025

At the 63rd session of the Commission for Social Development (CSoCD) in New York, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur highlighted India’s embrace of “Women-led development,” emphasising the crucial role women play in shaping the country’s growth trajectory.

The session, which aimed to foster global discussions on advancing inclusive social policies and promoting social well-being, saw participation from 49 countries, including ministers from 16 nations such as France, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Sweden.

Minister Thakur articulated India’s commitment to inclusivity through the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” (Development for All). She pointed out that initiatives like the JAM TRINITY (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile) have significantly contributed to financial inclusion, particularly benefiting marginalised groups such as women, persons with disabilities, and the elderly.

In her address, the Minister highlighted India’s large-scale efforts to close the gender digital divide, focusing on rural areas where digital and financial literacy programmes have empowered millions of women. She noted the nation’s progress in increasing women’s participation in the workforce, a priority in the country’s agenda for the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Thakur also emphasised the strong social protection framework in India, which includes paid maternity leave for 26 weeks, maternity benefits for 37.5 million mothers, and a comprehensive network of One Stop Centres and the National Women’s Helpline. Moreover, India’s early childhood care, nutrition, and education programmes are benefiting over 100 million children, mothers, and adolescent girls.