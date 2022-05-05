Save air, water & land by ending traditional crop cycle: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday called upon the farmers to save the air, water and land of Punjab by getting rid of the traditional crop cycle and adopting alternative crops which take less time and water.

Addressing the gathering on the state level function to mark the 299th birth anniversary of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia at Punjab Agricultural University Ludhiana, the CM said he was constantly engaged in brainstorming discussions with the agriculture experts to save the ground water for past several days as it is the most crucial issue confronted by all of us besides a worrisome problem to for our future generations.

Seeking cooperation from people especially the farmers, Mann said his government’s intentions were crystal clear to save Punjab and several major decisions would be taken soon with the support of farmers to boost crop diversification.

He also said the government would extend all possible help to those who were adopting crop diversification.

The CM also appealed to the farmers to sow paddy only during the monsoon season so that groundwater could be saved enormously. Expressing deep concern over the fast depleting groundwater, the CM said, “It is our collective duty to save this precious natural resource for future generations,”.

Mann said Punjab was badly under the rife of corruption and mafia which would soon be eradicated. He said leaders of previous governments were hand in glove to enjoy government facilities for the past many decades despite losing the elections.

He said that such leaders were still not ready to give up government facilities including government accommodations, but due to tough decisions being taken by his government it won’t happen anymore.

The Chief Minister said that the leaders of the previous governments used to take decisions for their own vested interests after coming to power.

“But now it is only 50 days since my government came to power, during which many pro-people decisions have been taken,” he said, adding many more major decisions would be taken in the coming days for the welfare of the state.

Mann assured the youth of Punjab his government would create opportunities for their better future in Punjab and no one would have to go abroad for employment