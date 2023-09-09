Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Delhi for G20

Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud arrived at Delhi Airport on Friday as the G20 Summit gets underway in New Delhi today.

India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations reflecting the centuries old economic and socio-cultural ties. The establishment of diplomatic relations in 1947 was followed by high-level visits from both sides.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth largest trading partner. More than 18 per cent of India’s crude oil imports are sourced from Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Whereas, the year 2021-22 commemorates 75 years of India’s independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. This celebrations also coincides with 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Saudi Arabia.

After the BRICS Summit concluded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated leaders and people of Saudi Arabia, along with other five nations over their full membership of BRICS and said India has always supported the expansion of the organisation.

In a statement in the presence of other leaders from BRICS countries, PM Modi said India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen BRICS as an organisation.

PM Modi said India has “historic ties” with all the new members of BRICS.

In July, PM Modi and Muslim World League Secretary General Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa held discussions in New Delhi on furthering the inter-faith dialogue, countering extremist ideologies, promoting global peace and also deepening the partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.

Following their meeting, the Muslim World League chief said that he appreciated PM Modi’s “passionate perspective towards inclusive growth.”

While delivering an address at an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in the national capital organised by the Khusro Foundation, Saudi Arabia’s former Minister for Justice said that India with its diversity, is “a great model for coexistence” and that the country can send a message of peace to the world.