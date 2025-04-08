Former SSC chairman denied entry in college

Following the recent Supreme Court verdict on the 2016 SSC recruitment panel, which has sent shockwaves across West Bengal, the principal of a Bankura college is now facing mounting pressure as a local citizens’ committee has threatened legal action should he be allowed to continue in his role.

Sheikh Sirajuddin, principal of Saldiha College in Bankura, previously served as the chairman of the School Service Commission (SSC) for the northern and western regions. During his tenure, his wife, Jasmine Khatun, was allegedly recruited as a teacher out-of-turn. Her appointment was recommended after the expiration of the panel, which was based on the 12th RLST list, dated 5 November 2019—while Sirajuddin was still serving as regional chairman.

On 22 January 2024, following accusations of nepotism, the SSC removed Sirajuddin from his position. Subsequently, on 21 March 2024, he was arrested by the CID for allegedly using his official position to secure the teaching post for his wife in 2019, despite her name having been on a rejected list. He remained in judicial custody for eight months. His wife, Jasmine Khatun, was also arrested in February 2024 in connection with the case.

The Calcutta High Court had earlier summoned former SSC shairman Soumitra Sarkar to submit an investigation status report and to produce the original recommendation memo concerning Jasmine Khatun’s appointment.

In the wake of last Thursday’s Supreme Court verdict on SSC recruitments, the Citizens’ Committee has intensified its opposition to Sirajuddin’s return to his college post. Although the college’s Governing Body had permitted him to resume duties following his release on bail, the committee is determined to prevent his reinstatement.

“How can a person, who was in judicial custody for eight months on charges of corruption and nepotism be allowed to resume his post? This is yet another offence, and we suspect ongoing favouritism by corrupt individuals,” said Asim Pathak, president of the Citizens’ Committee. “We will not allow him to continue as principal under any circumstance.”

A fresh petition has been filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking judicial intervention to prevent Sirajuddin from occupying the principal’s office. In a further controversial move, Sirajuddin reportedly dismissed two college security guards who had been serving for over nine years.

Sirajuddin has not visited the college since Saturday, likely in response to the latest public uproar following the Supreme Court’s ruling. Speaking to The Statesman, he said: “I had a legal matter to attend to on Saturday and a personal issue on Monday.” He added: “I have not yet received any official communication asking me to stay away from my duties.”

The college’s governing body has since been dissolved following legal proceedings. The state education department has recommended that an administrator be appointed to oversee the institution. Sumit Nath, president of the now-dissolved governing body, said: “Sirajuddin remains active in his role as principal. Whether he will be allowed to continue depends solely on the higher education department or the judiciary, given the governing body’s dissolution.”