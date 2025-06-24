Sarma warns against religious provocation, calls for beef ban and security measures after Dhubri unrest

Amid communal tensions in Dhubri district following the recovery of cattle remains near a temple during Eid-ul-Adha, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday issued strong warnings against religious provocation and called for an immediate end to beef consumption and trade near sensitive religious sites.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Hasilabeel in Goalpara and later in Dhubri, Sarma said that provocative acts such as throwing beef near temples risk triggering retaliation and inflaming communal discord.

Advertisement

“If beef is allowed near temples today, tomorrow someone might bring pork near mosques. That is unacceptable. Everyone should think about turning vegetarian,” the Chief Minister said.

Advertisement

The unrest in Dhubri, which has a significant Muslim population, was triggered on the day of Eid when reports emerged of cattle remains being found near a temple, sparking clashes and protests.

In response, the state government has so far arrested 151 people. The man allegedly at the centre of the controversy, Mintu Ali, has been identified but is currently absconding.

“He must surrender. His mobile phone is switched off, and he is on the run,” Sarma said.

To prevent further unrest, Sarma announced the creation of a buffer zone around religious institutions.

Notably, he declared a five-kilometre beef-free radius around Dhubri’s prominent gurdwara.

“No one can consume or sell beef within that area,” he asserted, warning that if shopkeepers do not shut beef outlets voluntarily, police action will follow.

The Chief Minister also revealed that 1,460 cows had entered Dhubri from neighbouring states ahead of Eid and blamed Animal Husbandry Department officials for failing to monitor the influx.

In an appeal for interfaith harmony, Sarma said, “People who follow true Islam do not offer cow qurbani in Hindu-majority areas. Even Islamic scriptures do not mandate cow sacrifice.”

He reiterated his call for mutual respect during festivals, emphasising that the religious sentiments of all communities must be protected.

Sarma further touched on security concerns in the region, claiming that radical groups and jihadi sleeper cells continue to operate in parts of Assam. “It’s difficult to quantify their presence until they are caught. Investigations into groups like ‘Nabin Bangla’ are ongoing,” he said.

Assam, which borders Bangladesh, has long been sensitive to issues involving religious identity, cattle slaughter, and immigration.

The Sarma-led BJP government has taken a firm stance on religious matters, cow protection, and illegal encroachment, often drawing both support and criticism.