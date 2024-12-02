Sariska tiger strays into Jaipur forests

A Sariska tiger ST – 2305 has reportedly strayed out of the sanctuary and reached in forests groves along the Jaipur rural district.

According to Forest and Wildlife Department sources, the foresters and some onlookers had noticed pug marks of the strayed tiger in areas of Sankotra on November 28 last. The next day, the pug marks were again spotted at Kilachpuri forest grove indicating the big cat’s movement from Kilachpuri into the Kanikhor forests.

The Sariska sanctuary officers at Tahla (Alwar) post were informed of the finding, said District Forest Officer (Jaipur Rural) Om Prakash Sharma. Accordingly, the DFO Tahla reached Sankotra along with his monitoring team for inspection at the reported locations and scrutinise the pug marks. The team confirmed ST – 2395’s prowling/presence in the area.

Advertisement

The monitoring team was deployed to trace and track the tiger and camera traps were also fitted at chosen locations in Kilachpuri and Kanikhor. This worked as a picture of ST 2305 was trapped in camera on Sunday.

Since than due monitoring on (possible) movement of the tiger is being done by foresters from Raisar and Ajabgarh. The department is also prepared for possible rescue of tiger to escort it back to Sariska after proper administration of tranquiliser.