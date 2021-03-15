Union Minister Pratap Sarangi emphasized on the need for development of fisheries related infrastructure in the state and formation of cooperatives in the sector.

Formation of cooperatives and use of technology in the sector can go a long way in exploiting the huge fisheries potential in Odisha he said.

Sarangi was addressing a state level awareness cum training programme on Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY ) at Chandipur today.

The programme was jointly organised by Laxmanrao Inamdar National Academy for Cooperative Research and Development (LINAC), NCDC and Department of Fisheries, Ministry of FAHD, at Chandipur.

Sarangi , Sundeep Kumar Nayak, Managing Director, NCDC, Dr J.K. Jena, Deputy Director General, Fisheries, ICAR, Sambit Tripathi, CEO, Livelihood alternative and Shardul Jadhav, Regional Director, NCDC, Odisha addressed the participants.

This was first state level awareness programme, organized under PMMSY in the country. In the programme over 350 participants from all the districts of Odisha participated. Participants from various states in the country attended the programme through virtual mode.

The Union Minister praised NCDC for playing a vital role in development of the cooperative sector in the country.

S K Nayak, MD, NCDC provided a brief on the role of NCDC as the implementing agency for PMMSY. He noted that NCDC is committed towards development of the fisheries sector in India through cooperatives.

Dr JK Jena, Deputy Director General, ICAR, DARE, highlighted the role of ICAR.