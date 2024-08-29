Sant Kabir Academy Samman Award expanded to cover three visionary leaders

In a significant initiative, Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh announced the expansion of the prestigious Sant Kabir Academy Samman Award.

The award will now be conferred on three distinguished personalities. The announcement was made during the meeting of the executive council of Sant Kabir Academy, held on Thursday.

In addition to the expansion of the award, Jaiveer Singh also unveiled plans for the Tridhara Kabir Yatra, a spiritual journey designed to spread the teachings and contributions of Saint Kabirdas, Saint Shiromani Ravidas, and Guru Gorakhnath. The Yatra will commence from Varanasi and conclude in Gorakhpur, passing through Maghar, a place of historical and cultural significance.

During the meeting, the minister emphasised the importance of the three saints in preserving the unity and cultural heritage of society. He instructed the academy to prepare an action plan for researching the works of these saints in various universities. He also called for the establishment of the Sant Kabir Research Memorial to further explore and disseminate Sant Kabir’s cultural, literary, educational, and spiritual contributions.

At the event, he also highlighted the global influence of Sant Kabir, particularly in districts like Basti, Varanasi, Maghar, and Gorakhpur, as well as in countries like Mauritius.

The minister noted that the followers of Sant Kabir engage in singing his bhajans (devotional songs) and spreading his teachings within the communities. A deep dive into the research work related to the works of Sant Kabir was also discussed through fellowships for select students who wish to contribute to this field of study.

He said the universities must plan to introduce academic programs to educate the younger generation about the enduring legacy of Sant Kabir.

In a move to celebrate the legacy of Sant Kabir, the Minister announced the renaming of the Maghar Mahotsav to Sant Kabir Mahotsav Maghar.

During the event, the official website of Sant Kabir Academy was launched, and a book titled Kabir Granthawali was also released that chronicles the life and teachings of Sant Kabir.