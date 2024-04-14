Sanjay Singh meets Kharge, proposes CMP for INDIA bloc

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed a wide range of issues, including the “misuse” of central probe agencies. They also deliberated on formulating a common minimum programme (CMP) for the INDIA bloc ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, Singh met Kharge for the first time after being released from jail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Singh in October last year in connection with the liquor policy case.

During his meeting with Kharge at his residence here, the AAP MP discussed several issues, including the alleged “misuse” of central probe agencies and the “inhumane” treatment being meted out to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail, sources said.

Singh also proposed to prepare a CMP for the INDIA bloc ahead of the general election, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Singh wrote in a post on X, “Met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ji at his residence.”

“There was a detailed discussion on the misuse of investigative agencies, inhumane treatment of Arvind Kejriwal in jail, and the looming crisis for democracy and the Constitution of the country,” he said.

The AAP MP also informed that he proposed Kharge to issue a joint manifesto of the INDIA bloc.

It may be mentioned here that the AAP and the Congress have announced seat-sharing in several states in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As per the agreement, of the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi, the AAP would contest four seats and the Congress three.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both the parties drew a blank.