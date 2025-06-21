Sanjay Raut Ridicules Amit Shah’s Claim That Shinde’s Party Is ‘Real Shiv Sena’

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut has ridiculed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement made in Mumbai that “Shinde has shown which is the real Shiv Sena to everybody”.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Sanjay Raut said, “Amit Shah does not need to be taken seriously. We are more familiar with Eknath Shinde than Amit Shah. Saying that Shinde’s group is the real Shiv Sena is like saying that the Republican Party of America belongs to Ramdas Athawale. Therefore, there is no need to take Amit Shah seriously”.

“He (Shah) comes to Maharashtra only to pick the scabs off the wounds of Marathi people. He comes to Maharashtra only to rub salt on the wounds of the people of Maharashtra. Amit Shah has again insulted Hindu Hriday Samrat (emperor of Hindu hearts) Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray by making such a statement.

“He has insulted Marathi unity and the Marathi people. Eknath Shinde’s group belongs to Amit Shah. Shinde has repeatedly proven that they are Amit

Shah’s stooges. If Shah is making such statements because of him, then it is his frustration that the original Shiv Sena is still standing tall despite all his mischief. What has Eknath Shinde proven? Shinde’s identity is that he is a ‘lemon-green chili’ Deputy Chief Minister,” Raut said.

Earlier, Amit Shah had said that, “Shinde has shown which is the real Shiv Sena to everybody. Ten years ago, Mumbai was in a bad state. Mumbaikars were suffering from dilapidated houses, increasing population, slums and traffic jams. The then UPA government had left Mumbai to its fate.

However, the governments of Narendra Modi at the Centre as well as Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra have developed Mumbai”.

“There has been a big change in Mumbai after Modi’s eleven years in office. During Modi’s tenure, a financial investment of Rs 7 lakh crore has been made in Mumbai. Work on a 337-km-long metro is underway in Mumbai at a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

“Atal Setu bridge is worth Rs 17 thousand crore, the sealink is worth Rs 13 thousand crore, and other schemes have been initiated. We developed the coastal road, Atal Setu bridge and have started the Versova-Virar sealink and the Virar-Alibag multimodal corridor. There are accusations and counter-accusations about Dharavi slum redevelopment. But I ask the opposition, what did you do in your ten years? If you had done anything, Devendra Fadnavis would have had nothing to do,” Shah said.

“There was a fear about what would happen to Mumbai due to increasing population, old houses, slums and traffic congestion, but the Modi government provided huge funds to change the face of Mumbai. Do those who criticise the BJP’s working methods have any vision to plan such projects? The previous Congress government had left Mumbai to its fate,” Shah said.

“The development of Maharashtra is also going on at a fast pace like Mumbai. Eleven Vande Bharat railway trains have been started in the state, while 128 new railway stations have been built. Work on the metro railway has been started in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Shirdi and Sindhudurg airports have been started. The Samruddhi Highway has been built at a cost of Rs 60 thousand crore,” Shah said.

“To stop farmer suicides, water schemes have been launched in the drought-prone regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada to prevent droughts from recurring. After providing water, agriculture, industry and trade will gain momentum,” Shah said.