Sanjay Raut calls exit polls a ‘corporate game’, claims INDIA bloc will form govt

Hours after most Exit Polls predicted a thumping majority for the BJP-led NDA, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut termed the post poll data a “corporate game” and suggested money was used to come up with the figures.

“… This is a corporate game. If tomorrow we are in power and if we have a lot of money then we can also come up with whatever figure we want,” Raut said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also claimed that the INDIA bloc will win more than 295 seats in the entire country and 35-plus seats in Maharashtra.

“INDIA alliance is going to form the government by winning 295-310 seats… In Maharashtra, we are going to win 35+ seats,” he added.

His remarks came after most Exit polls predicted BJP-led NDA will cross 350 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Some of the exit polls even gave the saffron party-led ruling alliance more than 400+ seats, an ambitious target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.