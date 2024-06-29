JDU appoints Sanjay Kumar Jha as working president; Nitish to continue as national president

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U), on Saturday appointed its senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha as the party’s working president. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, however, will continue to lead the party as its national president.

The decision to appoint Jha as working president was taken at the JDU National Executive meeting chaired by Nitish Kumar. The meeting was held in New Delhi and attended by top party leaders, including newly elected Lok Sabha MPs and Union Minister Lalan Singh.

“Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha has been made national executive president,” JD(U) leader KC Tyagi told reporters after the party’s national executive meeting.

Tyagi said during the meeting, Nitish Kumar reaffirmed his commitment to stay in the NDA.

“…He (CM Nitish Kumar) has announced in front of the national executive that now he will always be a part of the NDA alliance,” he said.

He informed that the party has also decided to move the Supreme Court to challenge the Bihar High Court’s stay on the reservation.

The issue of special status and economic package for Bihar was also discussed in the meeting and a delegation of the JDU will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

“…Special status and special package for Bihar is our old demand and it is still there. Our leaders Lallan Singh, Sanjay Jha, who are here in Rajya Sabha and the party leaders in Lok Sabha, they will meet the Prime Minister in the coming time and put forth their point strongly,” Bihar Minister and JD(U) leader Dr Ashok Choudhary said after the meeting.