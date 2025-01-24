Sandeep Dikshit meets Sonia Gandhi, requests her for vote

Ahead of the assembly polls in Delhi, Congress nominee from the New Delhi assembly contituency Sandeep Dikshit, on Friday, met Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi at the latter’s residence and requested for her vote.

Dikshit is pitted in a triangular contest against AAP National Convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and BJP’s Pravesh Verma in the assembly elections.

Dikshit wrote in a post on X, “Today met Sonia Gandhi ji and requested her to vote and took blessings”

During the campaign on Friday, the Congress candidate also met slum dwellers in the Safdarjung T huts and promised the restoration of beneficiary schemes during the Congress-led government in the capital city.

In an attack on the BJP, citing a RTI response, Dikshit claimed, “As per the RTI, between 2014 and 22, 205 slums were surveyed but permission to build houses under DDA’s ‘jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan’ scheme was not granted.”

He said that the DDA comes under the Centre but the BJP government has paid no heed to the demand for building houses for the people living in the slums and only enjoy power by sitting at home.