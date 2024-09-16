Sandeep Dikshit calls AAP ‘a business company’

In a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement to resign as chief minister, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday called it a business company.

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he would resign from the chief minister’s post in two days.

Dikshit took a dig at the party comparing its structure with a business company claiming that this is not a transfer of power but a transfer of shares that happens in a business company.

He further stated that during a leadership change in a political party, the decisions are taken according to the big and influential leaders having support in the public, but in the AAP there is only Arvind Kejriwal who takes all the decisions. So, it is not a transfer of power.

Speaking to a news agency on Kejriwal going to the public seeking his re-election, Dikshit stated that if he returns with a mandate, the case in which he went to jail would not get quashed.

The public role is to elect its representative, not to deliver judgment on criminals or thefts, he added.

On the SC verdict, Dikshit said the apex court barred him from going to the Secretariat and signing official files, which makes him unfit to remain in the position, that’s why this whole political stunt is going on in the capital.