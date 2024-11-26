Samvidhan Diwas: Prez urges citizens to imbibe Constitutional ideals

President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday urged all the citizens to inculcate the Constitutional ideals in their conduct; follow the Fundamental Duties and move forward with dedication towards the national goal of building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by the year 2047.

President Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in celebrating the ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ to commemorate 75 Years of the adoption of the Constitution of India with the aim to honour the contributions of the Constitution’s makers while reiterating the core values enshrined in it.

President Murmu released a commemorative coin and stamp dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. She also released two books – in Sanskrit and Maithili – related to the Constitution of India on the occasion.

Advertisement

Addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the ‘Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman’ ceremony held at the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan(old Parliament building), the President said in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution, it is the responsibility of the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary to work together to make the lives of common people better.

She said, ”In one sense, the Constitution of India was the outcome of nearly three years of deliberations by some of the greatest minds. But in the true sense, it was the outcome of our long freedom struggle. The ideals of that incomparable national movement came to be enshrined in the Constitution. Those ideals have been captured succinctly in the Preamble of the Constitution. They are justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. These ideals have defined India since the ages.”

President Murmu further said that the ideals highlighted in the Preamble of the Constitution complement each other. Together, they create an environment in which every single citizen finds an opportunity to flourish, and contribute to society, and citizens.

“Our Constitution is a living and progressive document. Through our Constitution, we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development…

“75 years ago on this very day in this central hall of the Constitution House, the Constituent Assembly did the huge work of drafting the Constitution,” she noted.

She stressed that in the last few years, the government has done many unprecedented works for all sections of society, especially the backward classes. Poor people have now security related to health, home, and food.

She further said, ”The presence of representatives from all the states in the Constituent Assembly had given strength to the all India consciousness. The books which were released today will give people an introduction to the glorious history of the Constitution.”

President Murmu further said, “With a new approach, we are earning for India a new identity in the comity of nations. Our Constitution-makers had given a Directive for India to play an important role in the promotion of international peace and security. Today, besides being a leading economy, our country is playing this role very well as the ‘Vishwa-Bandhu’.”

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi posted a video to make people aware of the importance of the Constitution.

In his address, Speaker Om Birla congratulated crores of Indians celebrating Constitution Day today. He said 75 years ago, on this day, our Constitution was codified. ”Under the leadership of the President, the entire country is together expressing gratitude towards the Constitution today. Today, crores of countrymen will take a pledge to take the country forward by reciting the Preamble of the Constitution. With the inspiration of PM Modi, in the year 2015, we took the historic decision to celebrate 26th November as Constitution Day. Our Constitution is the result of years of penance, sacrifice, ingenuity, strength, and ability of our people.”

While the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, it came into effect on January 26, 1950, when India became a republic. To mark the occasion, the government has planned for year-long celebrations.