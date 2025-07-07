Samrudhi SM-10 Kerala Lottery Results released for July 7, 2025; Check now

It’s a big day for lottery enthusiasts in Kerala, as the much-awaited results of the Samrudhi SM-10 Bumper Lottery have just released.

The draw was conducted on Sunday, July 7, 2025, at 3 PM, at the usual venue, Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Organised by the Kerala State Lottery Department, this weekly lottery is among the most popular in the state, drawing lakhs of hopeful participants every Sunday.

At just Rs. 50 a ticket, the dream of changing one’s fortune is both affordable and tempting, though players should always approach the game with responsibility.

This week’s draw had a jaw-dropping first prize of Rs. 1 crore. And the lucky ticket that clinched it is: MW 501046

Following closely is the second prize winner, who will walk away with Rs. 25 lakhs: MR 594475

The third prize, worth Rs. 5 lakhs, goes to: MY 692189

Alongside the top three prizes, there’s also a consolation prize of Rs. 5,000, awarded to holders of tickets with the same number as the 1st prize but different series. If your ticket number is 501046 from any of the following series, you’ve won: MN, MO, MP, MR, MS, MT, MU, MV, MX, MY, MZ

Here’s a quick breakdown of the remaining prize categories:

4th Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

5th Prize: Rs. 5,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

9th Prize: Rs. 50

If you’ve purchased a ticket, make sure to verify your numbers carefully on the official Kerala Lottery website or through the official gazette before claiming any prize.

Winners are required to submit their ticket along with valid ID proof to the lottery office within 30 days to claim the winnings.

The Kerala State Lotteries is one of India’s oldest government-run lottery programs and remains a trusted and transparent system. The revenue generated not only fuels prize money but also supports welfare schemes in the state.

As the excitement fades and reality sets in for both winners and others, a gentle reminder: lotteries are a game of chance. They can be fun, but moderation is key. Play responsibly.

Congratulations to all the lucky winners!