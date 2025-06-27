Suvarna Keralam SK-9 Kerala Lottery Results released for June 27, 2025; Check now

Kerala Lottery Results for June 27, 2025: The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially declared the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-9 draw held on Friday afternoon.

The much-anticipated draw took place at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, drawing in thousands of hopeful participants from across the state.

Advertisement

The star of the day is ticket RD 357932, which has bagged the first prize of ₹1 crore.

Advertisement

Following closely, the second prize of ₹30 lakh has gone to ticket RK 155897, while the third prize of ₹25 lakh has been awarded to RF 955704.

Alongside the major prize winners, the consolation prize, which provides a modest but still welcome reward, was granted to all tickets bearing the number 357932 with different prefixes. These include:

RA 357932

RB 357932

RC 357932

RE 357932

RF 357932

RG 357932

RH 357932

RJ 357932

RK 357932

RL 357932

RM 357932

These Kerala Lottery winners on June 27, 2025 will take home smaller amounts but are no doubt celebrating their good fortune today.

The draw, as per usual protocol, was conducted under the watchful eyes of an independent panel, ensuring the process remained transparent and free of bias.

The Kerala Lottery Department has long been recognised for its structured and credible approach to state-run lottery systems, making it one of the most trusted lottery bodies in the country.

For those still holding their breath, it’s important to cross-check ticket numbers with the complete list of winners available on the official Kerala lottery website.

With multiple prize tiers and hundreds of minor wins, even those who didn’t clinch the top prize might find themselves walking away with a respectable amount.

The Suvarna Keralam lottery series, launched as part of Kerala’s efforts to boost state revenue and create opportunities for its citizens, continues to attract a massive following.

The appeal lies in its simple entry process and the high-value rewards on offer every week.