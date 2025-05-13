Saltwater crocodile found dead in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika National Park

The carcass of a five-feet-long male saltwater crocodile was found on Tuesday in Kochia rivulet in close proximity to Bhitarkanika National Park (BNP) in Kendrapara district, an official said.

“The forest officials retrieved the carcass from the water body. It has been sent to the veterinary hospital at Rajnagar for autopsy. After the autopsy report is received, the exact reason behind the death of the reptile will be ascertained, said Manas Das, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division.

Saltwater crocodiles are covered under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The rivers, creeks, and other water bodies within the Bhitarkanika are the ideal habitat of saltwater crocodiles. The census conducted in January last had counted 1,825 estuarine crocodiles in the river system of the national park.

“As an estuarine crocodile, a scheduled and protected animal, was found dead, a case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, has been registered. The reptile’s body has been sent for post-mortem,” ACF Das said.

In all probability, the crocodile had fallen prey to unlawful fishing activities in prohibited water bodies. The crocodile might have got entangled in fishing nets.

Five decades ago, when the Government of India and the United Nations Development Programme thought of saving crocodiles, there were hardly three to four nests detected in the area, while the population of saltwater crocodiles in the Bhitarkanika area was estimated to be 95, including 34 adults. The population has now risen to 1,825.