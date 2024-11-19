Sagarmanthan strengthens rules-based world order: PM

Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi called for the success of Sagarmanthan to build consensus for partnerships of a prosperous future for humanity. He shared his message on the organising of the maiden maritime event –Sagarmanthan, The Ocean’s Dialogue – being held here.

In his message sent from Camp Office in Nigeria, the prime minister shared, “Our vision for a free, open, and secure maritime network – be it the Indian Ocean or the Indo-Pacific region – is finding resonance across the world. The Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative envisions marine resources as a key pillar for growth for nations. This dialogue on oceans further strengthens the rules-based world order and enhances peace, trust, and friendship between nations.

As we strive to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, dialogues such as Sagarmanthan are invaluable to build consensus, partnerships, and most importantly, a prosperous future. With the collective efforts of all stakeholders, I am confident that these discussions will resonate far and wide, paving the way toward a brighter, more connected future.”

Highlighting India’s rich maritime legacy and steps to build the sector, Mr Modi said, “India’s maritime tradition goes back several millennia and is among the richest in the world. The thriving port cities of Lothal and Dholavira, the fleets of the Chola dynasty, and the exploits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are great inspirations. Oceans are a shared heritage for nations and societies, as well as the lifeline for international trade. Today, the security and prosperity of nations are intimately connected to oceans.

Recognising the potential of oceans, several transformative steps have been taken to bolster India’s maritime capabilities. Over the last decade, guided by the vision of ‘Ports of Prosperity,’ ‘Ports for Progress’ and ‘Ports for Productivity,’ we have doubled the capacity of our ports. By enhancing port efficiency, reducing turnaround times, and strengthening last-mile connectivity through expressways, reducing turnaround times, and strengthening last mile connectivity through expressways, railways, and riverine networks, we have transformed India’s shoreline, ”he said.

Acknowledging the pioneering role in the transformation of the maritime sector, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal thanked the PM for his generous words for the success of the maiden edition of Sagarmanthan. On Mr Modi’s message, Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, India has been witnessing a transformational experience in the maritime sector. The message by him encapsulates the very essence that this maiden maritime thought leadership forum – Sagarmanthan – aims to achieve. In his own words, Mr Modi shared the framework for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ based on how ‘collaboration and effort can yield the tools and direction we need to ensure prosperity.’ I, on behalf of all whose tireless effort has led to this wonderful forum, want to extend my deepest appreciation to the most popular leader of the world, Narendra Modi ji, for his visionary message of rich wisdom, insight & sense for the success of ‘Sagarmanthan – The Oceans Dialogue’,” he added.