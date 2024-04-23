Saffron is the colour of the country: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that saffron is the colour of the country and even the flag in Bharat Mata’s hand in her portrait is saffron and the BJP will continue to campaign emphatically on promoting saffron in the country without any hesitation.

“We are opposed to the Congress’ opposition to saffron and we strongly criticize such attitude of the Congress,” Dr Yadav averred, while addressing media persons at Bhopal.

“Former Congress PM Dr Manmohan Singh had officially said that the first right on the country’s resources belongs to the Muslims. This is highly condemnable and so is the present Lok Sabha poll manifesto of the Congress, which also speaks on the same lines,” the MP CM stated.

Advertisement

“I criticize the Congress for its manifesto. How can only one community have the right to the country’s resources?” Dr Yadav questioned.

“For the BJP, all the four religions in the country are equal and PM Narendra Modi is working for the welfare of the entire nation,” he asserted.

“The Congress must apologize to the people of the country,” the MP CM demanded.

He said it is a matter of pride and honour for Madhya Pradesh, specially Bhopal, that the PM would be conducting a road show in the state capital on 24 April evening.The CM said all arrangements are being made to make the show a grand success.

He said the road show would be about one kilometer long and the PM would greet people while travelling in an open vehicle.

The CM said that PM Modi is the world’s most popular leader and he has shown through his road shows how a massive campaign can be carried out without speaking even a single word.

Dr Yadav expressed gratitude to PM Modi for providing development works and welfare projects worth more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore to Madhya Pradesh till now.

“With his fifth visit to the state tomorrow, PM Narendra Modi would create the record of becoming the PM to have visited Madhya Pradesh the most number of times,” the MP CM stated.