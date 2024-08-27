Safety of medical professionals: 1st meeting of National Task Force held

The maiden meeting of the National Task Force (NTF), which was recently constituted by the Union Health Ministry following the directions of the Supreme Court (SC) to make recommendations on safety of medical professionals, was held on Tuesday.

In a communiqué, the Health Ministry said, “The first meeting of the NTF set up in accordance with directions of the Supreme Court was held today under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary. All members including the Home Secretary and Health Secretary were present at the meeting.”

There was elaborate and detailed discussion on various issues by the NTF members and they also put forth their suggestions, it said.

During the meeting, the members informed that they have been approached directly by various stakeholders and have individually received almost 300 to 400 suggestions.

The Health Ministry also informed that a national portal has been created by it under the title ‘Suggestions to NTF’ (http://serviceonline.gov.in/directApply.do?serviceId=2987 ) for seeking suggestions from individuals and different stakeholders across the country and added it is operational as of Tuesday.

“Suggestions of major stakeholders and those received on the portal will be collated by the Union Health Ministry for further consideration of NTF members. Secretary (Health) along with NTF members will have wider consultations with various major stakeholders,” it said.

The Health Ministry said states have also been requested to provide information on the security measures available in medical institutions in the State.

A Google sheet has been shared with the states for this purpose, it said.

“A meeting will be held tomorrow through VC to discuss short term measures regarding security of medical professionals with State Chief Secretaries and DGPs. It will be co-chaired by the Union Home Secretary and Union Health Secretary,” the Health Ministry added.

Notably, the Health Ministry constituted the NTF on 21st August following the Apex court’s direction, in the wake of rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.