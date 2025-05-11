Safe disposal of fallen Pakistani munition in Jaisalmer by Army, police

The bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army and the local police on Sunday carried out the safe disposal of a live missile of Pakistani that fell in a farm in Badauda village of the Jaisalmer district during the air strikes Friday night.

Elaborate preparations were made, as per the standard military protocols, for the disposal of the munition believed to be a live bomb which looked like a missile. The bomb was placed in a 20-ft deep huge pit beforing covering it with 50 sand bags for controlling-minimising the impact of the bang of the blast.

An area in the radius of 2 km was drawn around the pit and denizens.

Farmers were asked to stay away from the demarcated zone, even the army and police and the media persons took position 550-mtr away from the pit area.

With all preparations and precautions, the blast triggered a bang that could be heard in areas several kilometer away from the site. The blast caused a cloud of smoke and dust that grew several meter high.

Meanwhile, the situation by and large was peaceful post ceasefire after an eventful night that witnessed drones and missile strikes/sights around Pokaran Cantonment, Jaisalmer and Uttarlai(Barmer) and Srigangangar.