Sachdeva paints BJP’s election symbol

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday painted the party’s election symbol- ‘lotus’ on a wall in the city.

Sachdeva painted the lotus at the Gole Market as part of the BJP’s wall writing campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Through the wall painting campaign started by BJP, we will once again reach out among the people of Delhi with the slogan of ‘Modi sarkar’ and tell them in detail about the schemes being run by the Central government,” he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sachdeva said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, India has achieved “unprecedented development in the last 10 years and has succeeded in leaving an indelible mark on the world.”

“People across the country have love and faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are going to elect him to the post of Prime Minister for the third time in 2024,” he said.

Asserting that BJP has always been ready to serve the people, Sachdeva said, “The Central government is moving forward by winning the support of the people and the trust of the people. We will be successful in winning all the seven seats of Delhi again.”

It may be mentioned that in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won all the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi.