Sachdeva nails Kejriwal’s lie, says city didn’t get 7 new schools against his claim of 700

Reacting to Arvind Kejriwal’s address to the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, BJP’s state unit president Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP chief of lying in the house saying while the city did not get even seven new schools, he claimed 700 were built by his party’s government.

Taking a jibe at the former chief minister, Sachdeva said being a master of oratory only a person like Kejriwal can tell such blatant lies on the floor of the assembly.

Contradicting Kejriwal’s claim that his party built 500 mohalla clinics, the Delhi BJP chief said only around 300 such clinics are operational in the city, they too lack diagnostic facilities and adequate medicines.

The BJP leader alleged that the government under Kejriwal set them up without planning or adherence to administrative procedures.

Stating that Kejriwal lied about bus marshals being removed without his knowledge, he asked why appointed them without administrative approval in the first place. “When the matter got stuck due to investigation, he himself recommended their removal through a letter, which is on record,” Sachdeva added.

Sachdeva regretted that Kejriwal, who violated all democratic norms to retain the CM’s post and did not resign even after being jailed, is speaking of morality. This, he said, resulted in bringing Delhi’s development and maintenance to a halt.