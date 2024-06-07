Sabarmati Express coach emits smoke, major tragedy averted

Passengers of the Sabarmati Express were in for a shock as one of the coaches of the train as started emitting dark smoke between the Jagatpura and Khatipura railway stations, but a major tragedy was averted with timely stopping of the train.

The affected coach was removed in time, after a complete security check the train was departed, the CPRO of North Western Railway (NWR) Captain Shashi Kiran told SNS when contacted.

When the train reached Khatipura and Jagatpura station of Jaipur, suddenly smoke started coming out of the coach.

The passengers panicked and immediately an attempt was made to pull the chain. The train staff was informed about this. Later, when the train was stopped, all the people in the coach ran out as soon as the train stopped.

The passengers in the nearby coaches also left their coaches and came out. After that two fire engines were called and the smoke was controlled before the coach caught fire. The passengers of the coach were shifted.

The reason of smoke with little ignition was yet to be ascertained by a problem committee set up by the Railway, the CPRO said.