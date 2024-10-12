Sabarimala pilgrims likely to get limited spot booking option

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is considering introducing a limited spot booking facility for Sabarimala pilgrims this season.

The TDB, in its review meeting held on Friday, decided to inform the government that spot booking for Sabarimala darshan should not be completely discontinued.

There are indications that the next review meeting, which will be attended by the Chief Minister, may decide to allow spot booking as well.

In Friday’s meeting, a proposal was raised to conduct spot booking at Pampa by collecting photographs and identity documents such as Aadhaar.

“Online booking is mandatory for darshan during the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, but the board will ensure that no devotee is denied darshan. We will develop a suitable system in consultation with the government,” TDB President PS Prasanth said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has opposed the decision to implement only a virtual queue system for Sabarimala darshan. BJP state president K Surendran said that party workers would enter without booking, and if prevented, there would be protests at Sabarimala. He further stated that the BJP would support the pilgrims if the government does not allow them to perform darshan through spot booking.

Hindu Aikyavedi State President RV Babu said that the Devaswom Board’s stance of not allowing spot booking is a planned move by the Left government to create hurdles in Sabarimala darshan.

The CPI-M Pathanamthitta district committee also demanded that the government withdraw the decision not to allow spot booking at Sabarimala.

The party district committee’s assessment is that if the decision to allow only virtual queue booking is implemented, organizations, including the BJP, will take advantage of the situation.