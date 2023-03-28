TN bus with 64 Sabarimala pilgrims on board overturns in Kerala

A bus carrying 64 Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, including nine children, overturned at Elavunkal near Nilakkal in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.

The bus was on its way to Tamil Nadu from Sabarimala when the accident took place at around 1.20 pm on Tuesday. While no casualties have been reported, around 28 Ayyappa devotees were injured in the incident. However, the condition of one pilgrim is said to be critical.

Ten people, who were seriously injured in the accident, were admitted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Other injured were admitted at Pathanamthitta General Hospital and other nearby hospitals.

Over speeding is suspected to be the cause of the overturning of the bus. A preliminary investigation into the accident has revealed that technical glitch of the vehicle is not the cause of the accident.