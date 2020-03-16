External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have held a discussion on the Coronavirus crisis over the phone, the State Department in Washington said .

During the call, the two top diplomats discussed ways in which India and the United States could cooperate to address this global challenge, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Sunday.

The phone call between the two leaders occurred on March 14, she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has sickened more than 156,000 people worldwide and left more than 5,800 dead. The death toll in the US stands at 68, while infections neared 3,700.

Meanwhile, India witnessed the highest jump in the cases of Coronavirus on Sunday with 26 new cases reported including 17 foreign nationals. The Ministry of Health said 13 people have recovered so far and two people have died.