Russian woman allegedly raped in Manali

A Russian woman was allegedly raped on Sunday by a tourist at Manali in Kullu district of the state. Police have arrested the accused.

According to police, in a complaint at the Manali Police Station, the 38-year old Russian woman has charged a tourist from Singapore with raping her by inviting her in his room on Sunday evening.

The woman had been living in Manali for some time with her mother. A case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC against the 23-year old Singaporean citizen Alexander Lee Jiya Jun and he has been arrested, said the police