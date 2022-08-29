Follow Us:
Russian woman allegedly raped in Manali

According to police, in a complaint at the Manali Police Station, the 38-year old Russian woman has charged a tourist from Singapore with raping her by inviting her in his room on Sunday evening.

Statesman News Service | Shimla | August 29, 2022 9:26 pm

A Russian woman was allegedly raped on Sunday by a tourist at Manali in Kullu district of the state. Police have arrested the accused.

The woman had been living in Manali for some time with her mother. A case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC against the 23-year old Singaporean citizen Alexander Lee Jiya Jun and he has been arrested, said the police

