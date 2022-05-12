Russian minor rape case: Goa Police to seek criminal record of accused from K’taka

The Goa Police will ask their Karnataka counterpart for the criminal record of a person accused of raping a 12-year-old Russian girl at a resort in Arambol.

Ravi Lamani (28), the accused, worked as a room attendant at the resort where the event occurred on May 6.

The culprit Ravi Lamani was detained by a squad of Pernem police on May 10 in Karnataka’s Gadag, according to Vikram Naik, Police Inspector of Pernem police station.

In response to a question about whether the accused has a criminal record, Naik stated that this is the first charge against him at the Pernem Police Station, but they will get a report from the Karnataka Police. “We will surely call the Gadag-Karnataka police to see if the accused has any prior criminal records,” he said.

Following the incident, Lamani returned to his homeland.

On the same day they booked into the resort, the victim’s mother filed a complaint alleging that the accused sexually attacked her minor daughter in the resort’s swimming pool and then inside her hotel room.

Before the event, the victim’s mother had gone to the market, leaving her daughter alone in the resort, according to the Goa Police.

Lamani has been charged with rape under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act, and section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the Pernem police.

(with inputs from IANS)