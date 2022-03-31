Russian FM arrives for talks with Indian leaders on Ukraine crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived here on Thursday evening for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday amid Russia’s ongoing military offensive in Ukraine.

Lavrov’s visit to India is his third trip outside his country since Russia attacked Ukraine on 24 February.

During the talks with Indian leaders, Lavrov is expected to brief them on Russia’s position on the military offensive in Ukraine as well as discuss bilateral issues, particularly defence matters and crude oil supplies to India.

India’s neutral stand on the Ukraine crisis has been appreciated by Moscow as it has helped the Putin regime in undermining the Biden administration’s efforts to unite the world in condemnation of Russia’s invasion.

However, India has at the same time called for strict adherence to the UN charter on sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. It has also sent humanitarian assistance for the beleaguered people of Ukraine.

Lavrov’s visit comes amid a flurry of diplomatic activity in New Delhi. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss today held talks with Jaishankar on the Ukraine crisis as well as many other issues.