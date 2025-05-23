Strongly condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Russia said on Friday that it stands in solidarity with India for elimination of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Moscow’s position was conveyed to the all-party delegation from India led by DMK MP Kanimozhi.

The DMK MP met with senior members of the Russian Federation Council, including Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs in the Russian capital to reaffirm the united stand against terrorism.

The delegation’s visit to Russia comes under India’s unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan’s sustained role in cross-border terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Russia said, “The All-Party Delegation led by Hon’ble MP @KanimozhiDMK in the Federation Council of the Russian Federation met with First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs H.E. Mr. Andrey Denisov and other senators. The Russian side condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and stated that Russia stands in solidarity with India for elimination of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations! Russia and India have shared a position in the fight against terrorism.”

“Together in the fight against terrorism!” the post added.

The Kanimozhi-led delegation includes Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.); RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, and former Ambassador of India to the EU, Belgium, Luxembourg and Nepal; Former Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

Earlier in the day, the delegation was briefed by Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar on various aspects of bilateral relations ahead of their commencement of official engagements highlighting India’s strong resolve in fighting terrorism in all its forms under the global outreach campaign of Operation Sindoor.

“Ambassador Vinay Kumar briefs MPs Kanimozhi, Rajeev Rai, Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta, Ashok Kumar Mittal and Ambassador Manjeev Puri on various aspects of India-Russia relations, before they start the official engagements,” the Embassy of India in Russia posted on X.

Earlier on Friday, the third high-level delegation arrived in Moscow to convey India’s firm stance in combating terrorism and was received by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar. Its visit spans several countries, including Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, highlighting Operation Sindoor and India’s unwavering fight against terrorism. The all-party delegation projects India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country’s strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

Meanwhile, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is leading a multi-party delegation to Japan and other East Asian countries as part of India’s global outreach against terrorism, said the delegation received strong support from Japanese lawmakers in the fight against terrorism.

During discussions with members of Japan’s National Diet, Jha said the delegation presented evidence, including photographs of Pakistani generals attending funerals of known terrorists.