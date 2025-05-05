Russia Prez Putin speaks to PM Modi: Reiterates perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack should be brought to justice

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Condoling the deaths of the April 22 Pahalgam massacre, Putin stressed that the perpetrators of the “heinous” Pahalgam terror attack should be brought to justice, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

“Putin condoled the deaths of the April 22 Pahalgam massacre and expressed full support to India in its fight against terrorism,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

He said that the Russian President has expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism.

“Both leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM Modi conveyed greetings to President Putin on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him for the Annual Summit to be held in India later in the year,” Jaiswal added.

Monday’s call between the two leaders took place before the Russian President hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will be on an official visit to the Russian Federation from May 7-10 and take part in the ceremonial events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

PM Modi, who had also been invited by Putin for participation in the Victory Day ceremonial celebrations dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, will, however, not be travelling to Russia.

Mr Putin is the latest leader to speak to Modi after the attacks. Earlier, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have extended full support to India in its fight against terrorism.

The Russian President had even earlier condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a “brutal crime,” and also extended Russia’s support in fighting against terrorism with India.

“I would like to reiterate the readiness for further strengthening of cooperation with India partners in the fight against all forms and manifestation of terrorism.” the Russian President had said in his earlier message.

The Russian President had earlier even extended his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.