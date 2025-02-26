Rush for Maha Shivratri celebrations in Kashi with Mahakumbh’s return flow

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on Wednesday, Kashi witnessed an overwhelming surge of devotees seeking the blessings of Baba Vishwanath.

This year, the city is set to break all records with an estimated 25 lakh devotees expected to participate.

Since midnight, serpentine queues stretching over 3 kilometers have formed outside the temple as the doors remain open for an uninterrupted 46-hour darshan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been closely monitoring the arrangements to ensure a smooth and well-organised celebration. Senior officials have also been actively patrolling the area, ensuring everything runs seamlessly under the CM’s directives.

This year’s Maha Shivratri in Kashi has become even more special as it coincides with the Mahakumbh’s return flow, leading to an unprecedented surge in devotees. To manage the enormous crowd, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust and the district administration have implemented strict security measures.

The entire temple complex is under high surveillance with police, paramilitary forces, ATS commandos, and STF units deployed to maintain order. Senior officials continue to assess the situation on the ground to ensure devotees’ safety and comfort.

Adding to the grandeur, Akhadas’ grand procession became a major highlight of the festival. Naga Sadhus of the Juna Akhada marched towards Baba Vishwanath’s temple, carrying tridents, swords, and maces, chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

The sacred procession was welcomed with floral showers and garlands, with senior officials, including Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, and DM S. Rajalingam, personally honoring the Naga Sadhus at Gate No. 4 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

To ensure a smooth darshan experience for every devotee, VIP protocols were suspended, giving equal access to all. The temple doors were opened at 2:15 AM after the Mangala Aarti, with Baba Vishwanath adorned like a divine groom.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees thronged the Ganga ghats, taking a sacred dip on this auspicious day. The extensive arrangements, carried out under CM Yogi’s supervision, have not only enhanced the devotees’ experience but also strengthened Kashi’s global spiritual identity. Many devotees praised the Yogi government for making this Maha Shivratri historic and unforgettable.

This Mahashivratri was truly special in Kashi, the sacred city of Lord Shiva. On Wednesday, the state government elevated the celebrations by orchestrating a grand flower shower from a helicopter, covering Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the Ganga Ghats. As rose petals rained from the sky, chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ echoed through the air, filling devotees with divine joy.

Following the Mahakumbh, Kashi witnessed a massive influx of devotees eager for Baba Vishwanath’s darshan. Upholding its commitment to honoring religious faith, the Yogi government ensured the continuation of this floral tribute even after the Mahakumbh. The festivities saw vibrant processions of various Akharas, with saints, sadhus, and devotees from across the country immersing themselves in devotion. The atmosphere was electric, reaching its peak as petals cascaded over the celebrating crowds.