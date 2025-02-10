Rush for Maha kumbh cause long traffic jam on MP highway

A major traffic jam, spanning several kilometers, witnessed on the highway from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh to the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in the adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night and Monday.

Hundreds of vehicles carrying thousands of pilgrims remained stranded for hours on the road due to the traffic jam.

Advertisement

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh had to cancel his road trip from Rewa to the Maha Kumbh in view of the traffic jam. MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, on Monday evening, appealed to the people traveling for the Maha Kumbh Yatra to avoid this route for a day or two until the situation normalises.

Advertisement

The CM said before going to Maha Kumbh, devotees should inquire andensure whether the road ahead is clear or not. He urged them to proceed only if there is no traffic jam.

Dr Yadav said the heavy influx of devotees has created challenges in traffic managing but the Madhya Pradesh government is fully prepared to address any eventuality.

The CM directed the district administration to ensure adequate provisions for water, food, and accommodation for the pilgrims stranded in the traffic congestion in the border areas. He pointed out that a large number of devotees from Madhya Pradesh, especially from the Rewanchal region, as well as from other states, are traveling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. As a result, there is an increased traffic pressure on the roads.

He, however, assured that the state government and local administration are closely coordinating to ensure the smooth movement of devotees and necessary arrangements.