Rural Development Department completes SCDPM 4.0 for disposal of pending matters

Under the guidance of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the Department of Rural Development undertook various activities under the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM 4.0) from October 2-31 with a special focus on the disposal of pending Matters viz. MP references, State References, PMO References, Public Grievances, Public Grievance Appeals, and Inter-Ministerial Consultations (IMC) matters.

At the end of the Special Campaign, the Department was able to dispose of 1 PMO reference (100%), 14 State References (100%), 2 IMC matters (100%), 707 Public Grievance Appeals (100%), 72 out of 75 MP references (96%) and 1301 out of 1401 (93%) Public Grievances.

During the Special Campaign, the Department also reviewed all the targeted 4681 Physical files and 2410 Electronic files. 1869 Physical files were weeded out and 230 Electronic files were closed. A total revenue of Rs. 7.81 Lakh was earned by way of scrap/e-waste disposal. Approximately 400 square feet of floor area in Krishi Bhawan was freed during the campaign period. The Department also conducted all the 3 targeted outdoor cleanliness campaigns with the Shramdaan of the officials of the Department of Rural Development. Daily progress was monitored by a dedicated team and data was uploaded on the SCDPM portal hosted by DARPG.

Advertisement

The efforts under the Special Campaign were posted on various Social media platforms to promote awareness of the campaign. The Department has utilised this opportunity to achieve decluttering of office space, cleanliness of common areas, and upkeep of office rooms.

The Department of Rural Development has achieved most of the targets set for the Special Campaign on cleanliness as well as minimizing pendency in its offices.