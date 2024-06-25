Ruling parties & opposition are in collusion to change the Constitution : Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati claimed that the ruling NDA and the opposition alliance are in collusion with each other to change the Constitution.

“They are pretending to save the Constitution. But as most of the people on both sides have casteist mentality so they are against reservation,” she said.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mayawati alleged that these people want to abolish reservation.

“The governments of Congress, BJP and other parties are pretending to save the Constitution to divert people’s attention from poverty, unemployment and inflation,” she alleged.

The BSP President said that both (the ruling party and opposition) are playing with the Indian Constitution for their political interests and this is not at all appropriate.

“Together, these two have made so many amendments in the Constitution that now it has become not an egalitarian, secular constitution but a capitalist, casteist and communal Constitution. Both of them want to end reservation and efforts are being made to ensure that people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes do not get the benefit of reservation in education and jobs or it remains ineffective.”

She said when the Mandal Commission report was implemented by the then Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh, it was opposed by the Congress and the BJP.

Mayawati also targeted Samajwadi Party and said that the SP, which is calling itself a well-wisher of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, did not allow reservation to be implemented in promotions during its regime. She advised people to beware of such conspiracies.