Ruling, opposition leaders in Kerala join hands to hail SC order

CPI-M-led ruling LDF as well as Congress-led UDF opposition leaders in Kerala on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order setting aside the Centre’s telecast ban on Malayalam news channel Media One, saying it gives hope to people who believe in democratic rights and the Constitution.

Responding to the Supreme Court verdict, CPI-M leader and PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas said the verdict of the apex court is important in the context of the ongoing fight to preserve the rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Welcoming the apex court verdict, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan said: “This verdict gives hope to the people who believe in democratic principles.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the judgment robustly affirms freedom of the press in the country.

“I welcome the SupremeCourt decision revoking the ban on Malayalam TV channel @MediaOne”, Tharoor said, quoting an excerpt from the court order. “The judgement robustly affirms press freedom. Shabash!,” Tharoor said in a tweet

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Centre’s denial of security clearance to Malayalam news channel MediaOne, saying National security claims cannot be made out of thin air, there must be material facts backing it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud set aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the Centre’s decision to ban the channel’s telecast on security grounds.

The top court ruled criticism of a government cannot be grounds to revoke the license of a media or television channels.